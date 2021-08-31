Patriots Live blog: Tracking the Patriots’ roster cuts New England needed to reduce its roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Tight end Matt LaCosse was released by the Patriots Tuesday morning. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe





The NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players has come and gone. As was the case for the 2020 season, teams can also add 16 players to the practice squad.

The Patriots got right to work Tuesday morning, releasing quarterback Cam Newton.

Here’s the latest.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Newton was not the only quarterback released by the Patriots on Tuesday. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who has spent six of his 12 NFL seasons in New England, was also let go.

Quarterback Cam Newton, offensive lineman Alex Redmond, nose tackle Montravius Adams, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, cornerbacks Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross and Myles Bryant, tight end Matt LaCosse, and wide receivers Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson have been released.

Wilkerson played in all three preseason games, finishing with 13 receptions for 147 yards. His departure, along with Zuber, may mean the Patriots are keeping N’Keal Harry. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had positive things to say about the 2019 first-round pick Tuesday morning.

“I thought N’Keal had a good camp,” Belichick said. “Glad we have him. Think he’ll make a big contribution to our team. We’ll see how it all goes from a time standpoint of when he’ll be able to get back on the field. But I know he’s working hard and making progress with his rehab. We’ll keep monitoring that and see how it goes.”

LaCosse looked to be behind Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Devin Asiasi on the depth chart, but given the injury history of Smith and Henry, a spot on the roster was a possibility.

Monday, Aug. 30

Defensive lineman Bill Murray released: The Patriots are set to release Bill Murray, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman out of William & Mary, according to NFL Media. He spent all of last season on New England’s practice squad.

Wide receiver Tre Nixon waived: According to NFL Media, receiver Tre Nixon has been waived. The seventh-round pick out of UCF saw limited action this summer, but the 6-foot, 187-pounder could very well be a candidate for the practice squad, if he goes unclaimed.

Safety Colbert released: The Patriots kicked off their roster cuts Monday afternoon by releasing safety Adrian Colbert. Colbert, 27, signed with team in May. He played 80 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in the preseason finale on Sunday, logging five tackles.

After the game, Colbert expressed his appreciation for Patriots fans. Throughout training camp, he was often one of the first players out on the field.

“Y’all showed me so much love since I been here and I’m grateful,” Colbert wrote on Twitter.

Colbert’s contract had no guaranteed money. He is eligible to join the practice squad, but those transactions cannot begin until noon on Wednesday, the deadline for released players to be claimed off waivers.

Around the AFC East

Here is a look at some of the players released by the Patriots’ division rivals:

Dolphins: According to the Miami Herald, safety Nate Holley, receiver Khalil McClain, running back Jordan Scarlett, defensive end Tyshun Render, and cornerback Tino Ellis have received word of their release. Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a look at Render in 2020 when the Middle Tennessee State linebacker was preparing for the draft.

Bills: Buffalo announced it released running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.

Jets: The team announced it acquired Texans defensive end Shaq Lawson. The Jets also released safeties Bennett Jackson and J.T. Hassell.

