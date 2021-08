Patriots Patriots reportedly trade with Chiefs for offensive lineman Yasir Durant Yasir Durant is heading into his second season in the NFL.





The Patriots traded for offensive lineman Yasir Durant on Monday, according to the Kansas City Star.

New England is giving up a 2022 seventh-round draft pick for the 23-year-old Durant, who joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri last year. The 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pounder played in 11 games last season, starting one.