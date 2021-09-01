Patriots Patriots re-sign QB Brian Hoyer to back up Mac Jones <meta charset="utf-8">The Patriots also signed former Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert, per reports. New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Patriots announced they’ve re-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer on Wednesday, one day after cutting the 12-year veteran.

The move to cut Hoyer was procedural, and multiple reporters correctly predicted the Patriots planned to bring him back after an eventful Tuesday. The Patriots also cut Cam Newton, clearing the path for Mac Jones to take over as the starting quarterback.

For Jones, having veterans like Hoyer in the locker room could make a big difference.

“They’ve seen a lot of football, whether they played or was a backup, they’ve seen a lot of NFL football and they’ve been a great help to me,” Jones said after the Patriots’ final preseason game. “And I hope that I can help them whenever they ask for it. If I see something or I have to do something for them, I’ll do it, because I’m trying to be a great teammate. So it’ll play out how it’s supposed to.”

Hoyer has played 70 career games, with 39 starts and a 16-23 record. He has spent six years with the Patriots over the course of his career.

The Patriots also added former Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. Gilbert has played just seven games in three NFL seasons. He has a completion percentage of 52.3 with 283 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jarrett Stidham remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He is expected to miss at least six weeks of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.