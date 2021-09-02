Patriots ‘I don’t like him’: Tom Brady roasts former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel Brady roasted Vrabel during a Buccaneers training camp documentary, joking that his old teammate was "fat and out of shape now." Tom Brady. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Tennessee Titans head coach and former New England Patriot Mike Vrabel should know better at this point: never make yourself the object of Tom Brady’s trash talk.

Of course, Vrabel, a longtime teammate of Brady’s, couldn’t help himself, jokingly tweeting that he was young Jack Brady’s favorite former Patriot, not Jack’s famous father, when Brady’s Buccaneers and Vrabel’s Titans met two weeks ago for joint practices.

Suffice it to say Tom noticed, and the return volley was as ruthless as you’d expect.

On a recent episode of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason documentary “Don’t Assume Anything,” Brady unleashed on his old teammate as the show focused on the joint practices between the Bucs and Titans.

“Mike’s kind of an asshole if you get to know him,” Brady said of Vrabel. “He went to Ohio State. Obviously, I don’t like him. There’s a healthy competition between us, even though he’s kind of fat and out of shape now. Physically, he’s really declined to a really sad state.”

Even though the joke is clear, you still have to be pretty good friends with someone to trash-talk them that hard.

Tell us how you really feel TB https://t.co/ibprxdi8ZV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 2, 2021

Of course, Vrabel got in his own dig while addressing both teams in the extended cut of the video, telling the Bucs players, “I know you’re moving forward, but it’s good to see another defense carry Brady to another Super Bowl.”

Brady and Vrabel enjoyed plenty of success playing alongside one another, winning Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX as members of the Patriots. Vrabel retired in 2010 and began a successful coaching career while Brady just kept on winning, adding four more Super Bowls to his resume (three with the Patriots).

But they’re not on the same side anymore, and Brady let loose some of that old venom he saves for his opponents at one of his old pals.

If you come at the GOAT, you’d best not miss.