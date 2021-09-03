Patriots Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and more react to the passing of David Patten "His work ethic, positive energy, and character were elite." David Patten played 12 NFL seasons, including four with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and many others expressed their condolences following the passing of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten at age 47.

According to The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride, Patten died following a motorcycle accident.

Belichick said it breaks his heart to hear that Patten has died at such a young age. He added that he’s grateful to have coached him and called him an essential person and player in Patriots history. Without Patten, Belichick said, the Patriots would not have been Super Bowl champions.

He said he especially appreciates Patten for his professional journey, noting that he epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to get to where he did.

“I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy, and character were elite,” Belichick said, via a release from the team. “My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, also said he’s heartbroken by the news. He pointed out that Patten was a devout Christian who followed his passion after football and founded his own ministry, transitioning from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher.

Kraft also noted that Patten was instrumental in three Super Bowl titles, particularly Super Bowl XXXVI.

“Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death,” Kraft said in the release.

Here’s how others reacted to the news:

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

This just sucks. David Patten was the perfect teammate. You can’t talk about DP without mentioning his faith…they’re one & the same. He was such a positive influence on *so* many people, tweets won’t do him justice. The world lost OOTG. Love & prayers to his family 🙏 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 3, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of David Patten. Beyond being a core player on our @Patriots championships, he represented all that was good.

Hard to articulate the impact he had on our locker room and all of us around him. He was a TRUE champion… Godspeed 🙏🏼🙏🏾🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HuD1BTXVvT — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) September 3, 2021

So sad to hear the news of a great man and teammate David Patten. My deepest condolences go out to his family. We lost a great one Rest in Power🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L1SrznbVqm — jermaine wiggins (@jwiggs85) September 3, 2021

This one hurts bad. You know about his football heroics #legendary! What you don’t know is that there was something about David made you straighten up when you were around him. His look told you what he was thinking. He prayed hard for ALL of us! Rest In Peace Brother Patten🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aq3zSSNFzg — Lawyer Milloy (@LawyerMilloy) September 3, 2021