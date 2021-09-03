David Patten, who won 3 Super Bowls with the Patriots, has died

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten died Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Patten, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in the early-2000s, was 47. The cause of death is unclear as of Friday morning.
Teammate Richard Seymour was among the first to share news of his passing, saying that he was “heartbroken” and “lost for words.” Several others confirmed the news, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss and The State’s Lou Bezjak.
“We are all very heartbroken,” said Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client. “He was a man of God. He had his own ministry. He loved New England very much.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver caught the only offensive touchdown for New England in its Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams in 2001. He also had eight catches in the “Snow Bowl” and added a touchdown in the AFC Championship game that same year.
Patten, who finished with 324 catches for 4,715 yards and 24 TDs over 12 NFL seasons, described his time with the Patriots as the highlight of his career.
Many former Patriots expressed their condolences, praising him for his presence on and off the field.
