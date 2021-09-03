Patriots David Patten, who won 3 Super Bowls with the Patriots, has died "He loved New England very much." David Patten spent four seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. Lawrence Jackson/AP Photo

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten died Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Patten, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in the early-2000s, was 47. The cause of death is unclear as of Friday morning.

Teammate Richard Seymour was among the first to share news of his passing, saying that he was “heartbroken” and “lost for words.” Several others confirmed the news, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss and The State’s Lou Bezjak.

“We are all very heartbroken,” said Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client. “He was a man of God. He had his own ministry. He loved New England very much.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver caught the only offensive touchdown for New England in its Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams in 2001. He also had eight catches in the “Snow Bowl” and added a touchdown in the AFC Championship game that same year.

Patten, who finished with 324 catches for 4,715 yards and 24 TDs over 12 NFL seasons, described his time with the Patriots as the highlight of his career.

Many former Patriots expressed their condolences, praising him for his presence on and off the field.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

OMG… I’m so heart broken 💔 https://t.co/FczhH4mmwc — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

This just sucks. David Patten was the perfect teammate. You can’t talk about DP without mentioning his faith…they’re one & the same. He was such a positive influence on *so* many people, tweets won’t do him justice. The world lost OOTG. Love & prayers to his family 🙏 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 3, 2021