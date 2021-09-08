Patriots Despite reported dislocated thumb, ‘optimism’ Rhamondre Stevenson will play in Week 1 Stevenson led the NFL in preseason rushing. Rhamondre Stevenson during the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in preseason. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the team’s stars in preseason, including a 91-yard touchdown run against Washington in his debut.

But the 2021 fourth-round pick dislocated his thumb in a recent practice, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Rhamondre Stevenson dislocated his thumb last week in practice, per source. There’s some optimism he should be OK to play Sunday against the Dolphins. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 8, 2021

As Howe noted, there is “some optimism” that Stevenson will still be able to play in Sunday’s Week 1 clash against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Stevenson led the league in preseason rushing, amassing 216 yards over three games, along with five touchdowns.

Given the Patriots’ decision to trade former first-round pick Sony Michel during preseason, it appeared that Patriots coach Bill Belichick was confident enough in Stevenson to give the rookie a role in the 2021 season alongside fellow running backs Damien Harris, James White, and J.J. Taylor.