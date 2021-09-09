Patriots Watch Tom Brady’s three first-half touchdown passes vs. Cowboys Tom Brady didn't miss a beat. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The start of the NFL season looked familiar on Thursday, as Tom Brady connected for three touchdowns — two to longtime friends — as the Buccaneers took on the Cowboys.

The first touchdown came in the first quarter, a five-yard connection with Chris Godwin after Brady and the Buccaneers marched 94 yards down the field.

The second touchdown pass was perhaps the most familiar. Brady rolled to his right on second-and-goal and zipped a pass to Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski backed into the end zone, then pretended to solicit input as to where he should perform his trademark spike.

The final touchdown, however, seemed to come out of nowhere. Brady dropped back near the 50-yard line, and Antonio Brown beat his defender badly down the field. All Brady had to do was drop the pass into his arms to generate a 47-yard touchdown pass that wrenched the lead back from the Cowboys.

Brown finished the first half with 118 receiving yards.

Brady finished the half with 213 passing yards. He also threw a pair of interceptions, one of which occurred on a final Hail Mary pass attempt to end the half.

The Buccaneers led the Cowboys 21-16 at the break.