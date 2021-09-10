Patriots Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Patriots’ season-opener vs. Dolphins Wide receiver Malcolm Perry's been ruled out for Sunday's game. Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor are questionable for the Patriots' Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Patriots’ final injury report prior to their Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins only has five players and just one has been ruled out.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, tackle Yodny Cajuste, safety Jalen Mills, and linebacker Ronnie Perkins are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Malcolm Perry was ruled out for Sunday’s game after not participating at Friday’s practice due to a foot injury.

Agholor and Mills returned to practice Friday after both players didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice due to ankle injuries. Both players were limited participants at Friday’s practice. Cajuste was limited in all three practices this week due to a hamstring injury while Perkins was limited in the last two practices due to a shoulder injury.

Advertisement:

On the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart, Agholor and Mills are listed as starters, with Mills projected to be starting at cornerback because Stephon Gilmore’s on the PUP list. In the preseason, Mills played at different spots throughout the Patriots’ secondary, recording three tackles and a fumble recovery over three games. The Patriots signed Mills to a four-year deal over the offseason.

Agholor, who’s also a Patriots newcomer, had a quiet preseason, recording just one catch on two targets over two games.

Cajuste and Perkins are expected to be backups at their respective positions.

For the Dolphins, only wide receiver Preston Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He’s dealing with a foot injury. Miami will be without veteran receiver Will Fuller, who’s serving the final game of his six-game PED suspension from last season.