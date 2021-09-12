Patriots ‘That doesn’t really matter’: Mac Jones didn’t want the ball after first career touchdown Jones threw for his first touchdown in the first half of the Patriots' opener. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for his first touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins, and teammates seemed to think Jones — understandably — might want the ball.

He did not. Teammates tried twice to hand Jones the ball, and both times he handed it back as he jogged to the bench, where he plopped down and began breathing.

“Because that doesn’t really matter,” a disgruntled Jones said after the Patriots fell 17-16 when asked why he didn’t want it. “It was one touchdown, we have to score more. It’s not like the game was over right there. But I mean, we have to do better in the red zone and get more touchdowns, and we will.”

The touchdown came with 2:30 remaining in the first half. Jones ran a play-action and dropped back to his left. As the Dolphins closed in, he fired to Nelson Agholor near the 3-yard line. Agholor sprinted into the end zone and gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

The Dolphins marched back down the field and converted a field goal that tied the game before halftime.

Jones finished the first half 14-for-19 with 133 yards. He was sacked once for a 13-yard loss. His touchdown was preceded by perhaps his best pass of the first half — another connection with Agholor.

Jones’s touchdown drive and his first-half numbers helped build back after an unimpressive first pass attempt, which was ruled a fumble.

Jones’s former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, finished the first half 9-for-17 with 128 yards.