Patriots Bill Belichick was asked about Cam Newton saying he felt ‘bamboozled’ by the Patriots "My feelings toward him have not changed." Bill Belichick following the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

After being released by the Patriots, Cam Newton eventually offered extensive thoughts on his time in New England, including his league-mandated absence from practice in late August due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Patriots called it a “misunderstanding” in a team statement explaining Newton’s absence, but the former New England quarterback — speaking in a Sept. 10 interview following his release — said he felt “bamboozled.”

“I crossed all the lines, I checked all the boxes, I dotted all my i’s,” Newton said of the matter. “Then to find out I had to sit out, that’s when I kind of felt bamboozled, because y’all told me to go.”

According to Newton, the Patriots gave him “clearance” to travel to Atlanta for a checkup with the doctor who surgically repaired a Lisfranc injury he had in 2019. Asked if he would have gone if he had known what the repercussions would be, Newton was clear.

“Absolutely not,” the 32-year-old responded.

On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about Newton’s comments during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Here’s the exchange:

Greg Hill: I wanted to give the opportunity to respond to Cam Newton suggesting that he was bamboozled by the organization with regard to his trip to Atlanta.

Bill Belichick: Yeah, I think we’ve already covered all that.

Hill: So there was no bamboozling that went on?

Belichick: Look I have nothing but respect for Cam and everything that he did here. We said that after he was released. My feelings toward him have not changed.

Belichick referenced previous comments on the show about his opinion of Newton.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam,” Belichick said during a Sept. 7 interview. “He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

On the subject of his team’s Week 1 loss to the Dolphins (a 17-16 home defeat on Sunday), Belichick reiterated his postgame remarks.

“Again, we just have to do a better job of everything,” Belichick explained. “Too many penalties, too many balls out, not good enough on some of the little things, little fundamentals — they’re not little, they’re big, but the fundamentals of overall execution. Some things we’re close on, but again, just not quite good enough.

“We can’t afford those things,” Belichick said of the team’s mistakes, “and [Miami] was able to take advantage of them. Going to have to eliminate those.”

Asked about an injury sustained by offensive lineman Trent Brown, Belichick explained the timeline for when he expected an update.

“Usually it takes 24 hours or so to kind of assess everything,” said Belichick. “If there are any things to be done, like X-rays, MRIs, things like that, then those usually happen late last night or in the morning, so we’ll see.”

As for trying to correct the team’s mistakes and prepare for a Week 2 matchup against the Jets, Belichick said the coaching staff would analyze everything.

“We’ll watch every play, not just a couple of plays that could be highlighted,” Belichick noted. “Really it’s every play. There’s things to learn from every play. It’s the first game of the season. We’ve got a long way to go, and everything we do is important. Things that came up yesterday are going to come up again, so hopefully we’ll be able to execute them better the next time they come up.”