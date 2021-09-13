Patriots David Andrews explains why he sought out Mac Jones after Dolphins loss "As a rookie, there’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows at times." New England Patriots center David Andrews puts his arm around quarterback Mac Jones as he talks to him after losing to the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Patriots center David Andrews remembers what it’s like to be in Mac Jones’s position — a rookie in the NFL trying to figure out how to be a professional.

So when he saw Jones looking discouraged as he walked off the field following the Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Andrews waited and put an arm around the team’s new quarterback — offering some words of encouragement.

“I remember when I was a young guy, starting as a rookie,” Andrews told reporters on Monday. “I just know what that’s like. As a rookie, there’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows at times. So, I remember what it was like in some of those lows, how people talked (to) or addressed me, and how it made me feel.”

Jones finished his debut 29-for-39 as a passer with 281 yards and a touchdown, drawing praise from both sides of the hall. Andrews felt like the Patriots could have done a better job protecting the 23-year-old.

Advertisement:

“I thought Mac showed a lot of mental toughness yesterday just throughout the day and did some things really well,” Andrews said. “We’ve got to do a little better job protecting him at times. I thought he took too many hits, but thought he really showed toughness standing in there and making some tough throws.”

Despite the hits, Jones told reporters after the game that he felt good physically.

“My body feels good, but it wasn’t good enough, and we’ve got to just come back tomorrow and get ready to work,” Jones said. “Like, the shots I took, some of them were my fault. I need to get the ball out quicker, and that’s part of football. You have to expect to get hit.

Advertisement:

“Our offensive line played good, and they’re going to get better, and we’re going to work together because it takes all of us. They’re a great group of guys, but I think we can definitely improve on our communication, and that’s what we’re going to do.”