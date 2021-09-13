Patriots Watch the trailer for the Tom Brady docuseries ‘Man in the Arena’ "I didn't even know where New England was." Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers out onto the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys. AP Photo/Don Montague

Anyone who wants more documentation of Tom Brady’s very well-documented life and career got some good news on Monday.

Brady tweeted out a link to a new trailer for “Man in the Arena” on Monday evening — an ESPN+ docuseries depicting each of the seasons in which Brady made a Super Bowl appearance. The series — which drops in November –is expected to be in the vein of ESPN’s highly successful “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan, released in 2020.

The new trailer — albeit brief — offers a few new glimpses. At one point, Brady says that he didn’t even know where New England was when he was drafted. Michael Strahan points out that to beat the Patriots during Brady’s tenure with the team, you had to beat Brady specifically. Brady’s wife, Giselle Bündchen, mentioned the need for perspective during the tougher moments of his career.

Here’s a look at the video.

The network called the series “groundbreaking” in a press release in May.

“Tom deconstructs the milestones of his legendary career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat,” ESPN wrote in a release. “Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just on the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled.”