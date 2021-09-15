Patriots Mac Jones explains his wink to Elandon Roberts before a snap "I was like, 'Ah. Nice catch.'" Mac Jones explained why he winked at Elandon Roberts on Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Before one of his snaps on Sunday, Mac Jones noticed former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts calling out the team’s play.

Jones chuckled and shot Roberts a wink as he continued to make the play call — a moment captured on video that later went viral on social media.

Mac Jones – mid play-call – winks at former #Patriots LB Elandon Roberts😉 pic.twitter.com/31AAMKAXSw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Jones was asked about the wink.

“It was just kind of fun and games,” Jones said. “It was just in the middle of the play. They actually like called out our play, so I was like, ‘Ah. Nice catch. It was just fun and games.”

Jones added that he did not change his call.

“Sometimes they don’t know the answers either,” he said.

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 17-16. Jones finished 29-for-39 passing for 281 yards and a touchdown, but he was upset about the loss after the game.

“I think just the big thing is just moving on to the next week and learning from certain plays,” Jones said. “Whatever it might’ve been. If you felt like, ‘Hey, I should have done this or been more patient,’ all right. Let’s work on that this week.”

Jones was asked if losing motivates him.

“It’s not fun to lose, so just learning from what we could have done better is the only thing you can do,” Jones said. “You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit because you’re human and that’s what you’re supposed to do, or you’re in the wrong profession, but you just got to move on.

“So like the 24-hour rule. For some people it’s less, but for me, after that, just move on and play the next play. Play the next game, and you’re only as good as your last game. We lost, and that’s what people remember, so we just got to move forward.”

The Patriots take on the Jets on Sunday.