Patriots Rob Gronkowski didn’t realize he caught his 100th TD pass from Tom Brady "'I’ll keep counting for you Rob, and you just keep catching.'" Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after Gronkowski caught a 2-yard touchdown pass. AP Photo/Scott Audette

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady connected for their 100th touchdown pass in Thursday’s win over the Cowboys.

Gronkowski, predictably, had no idea.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gronkowski was asked about the milestone he achieved with his longtime friend and teammate.

“It’s cool,” Gronkowski said. “I didn’t even really know about it in the moment. But obviously, after the game, I heard about it and everything. I just listen to [Buccaneers] coach [Tom] Moore. He said, ‘I’ll keep counting for you Rob, and you just keep catching.’ I said, ‘I like that one. I’ll just keep catching.’ That’s what I’ll do.”

The connection — Brady and Gronkowski’s second touchdown of the game — came midway through the third quarter. Brady dropped back under pressure and fired a short pass to Gronkowski, who rumbled into the end zone.

Brady and Gronkowski are just 14 touchdowns behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison to become the top duo of all time.

On his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady talked about how satisfying it has been to watch Gronkowski enjoy football again.

“When I see him play now, the real Rob Gronkowski’s back,” Brady said. “The spirit of him which makes everyone love him as a person, as a teammate, as a player, that spirit that he has in his eyes, about his joy of life, his joy of football is back. When I see him play the other night, that’s his most authentic self.

“For someone who’s watching him for a long time, he had it, it faded away. He ended up retiring because he didn’t find the joy that he had. To see him regain it is one of the really great, satisfying things for me in pro sports. I wish the best for him every single day and every single time he performs because the kind of guy he is. If you’re going into battle, you want to go in with Rob Gronkowski on your side.”