The Patriots have reportedly 'never been close' to trading Stephon Gilmore "It doesn't sound like his name came up nearly as frequently as it did in 2020." Stephon Gilmore during the 2020 season.

As the Patriots head into a Week 2 matchup with the Jets, the future of one of the team’s most talented players remains shrouded in mystery.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is currently on the “Physically Unable to Perform” (PUP) list, where he was placed prior to the start of the regular season.

But before that, New England continued to discuss a possible trade involving the 31-year-old, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

As Howe noted in a recent column, negotiations didn’t get very far.

“It doesn’t sound like his name came up nearly as frequently as it did in 2020, though,” wrote Howe. “The Patriots have never been close to trading Gilmore, according to another source.”

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been seeking a new contract from the Patriots, telling NFL reporter Josina Anderson in July that “I just want what I’m worth.” New England has so far held off on agreeing to a new deal.

But because Gilmore’s current salary is a larger price tag for most teams short on cap space, and (as Howe reported) the Patriots still seek a respectable return in any potential trade, no deal has taken place.

Gilmore has been rehabbing a torn quad (suffered at the end of the 2020 season) and did not participate in offseason workouts or preseason.