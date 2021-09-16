Patriots ‘I don’t find it so difficult’: Tom Brady believes he could play till 50 Brady might not be looking at 45 any more. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Could Tom Brady play football until he turns 50? He thinks so.

In a recent video with his close friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski, Brady played a game of “Google It” in which they answered some of the internet’s most often-searched questions about themselves. For Brady, the first one was “Can you play until you are 50?”

“You’re 44. That’s six more years,” Gronkowski added helpfully.

“I don’t find it so difficult,” Brady said. “Plus in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state. So I feel like I can play and just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s yes.”

Still, as Gronkowski noted, there’s one complication.

“There’s a little spin to that question,” he said. “I think it’s ‘Will [Brady’s wife] Giselle [Bündchen] let Tom play until 50?’ That’s the real question.”

Brady agreed.

“That’s a way better question,” he said, laughing. “And in fact, why would they not Google that? I think they should. That is of course no. …

“I’m just kidding. I’m sorry babe. I love you. You would let me do anything as long as I’m happy.”

Other noteworthy takeaways: Gronkowski can dunk a basketball (his first dunk was in ninth grade), and Brady can speak Portuguese.

Brady and Gronkowski recently connected for their 100th career touchdown together — a milestone only one other duo (Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison) has ever accomplished. On his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady talked about how satisfying it has been to watch Gronkowski enjoy football again.

“When I see him play now, the real Rob Gronkowski’s back,” Brady said. “The spirit of him which makes everyone love him as a person, as a teammate, as a player, that spirit that he has in his eyes, about his joy of life, his joy of football is back. When I see him play the other night, that’s his most authentic self.”