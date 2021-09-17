Patriots Kyle Van Noy out vs. Jets, Quinn Nordin reportedly will go on IR Trent Brown and Jonnu Smith are questionable for Sunday's game. Kyle Van Noy is out for Sunday's game against the Jets. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots will be without a couple of notable players while another pair of starters are questionable for their Week 2 matchup against the Jets.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and kicker Quinn Nordin have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Van Noy’s been dealing with a throat injury that kept him out of practice all week. He had three tackles and a sack in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Nordin is expected to be placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Nordin, an undrafted rookie, didn’t play in Week 1 after the Patriots called Nick Folk up from the practice squad to kick. Nordin will be out at least three weeks due to the IR placement and the Patriots hope for him to return by November, Rapoport added.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown returned to practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Brown left the Week 1 game early due to the injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was limited for a second straight practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday with a hip injury. Smith caught five passes for 42 yards and added another six yards on the ground in Week 1. He had a play in the first half of Sunday’s game in which he was flipped around from a hit, landing on his side, forcing a fumble. Smith remained in the game.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste and linebacker Ronnie Perkins are also questionable for Sunday’s game. Cajuste’s dealing with a hamstring injury and Perkins is dealing with a shoulder injury, causing both to be limited at practice all week. Both players were inactive for Week 1.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive backs Jalen Mills and Kyle Dugger were full participants at practice this week after being limited last week. All three are expected to play Sunday.

For the Jets, linebacker Jamien Sherwood is doubtful with an ankle injury. Receivers Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder, along with cornerback Isaiah Dunn and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, are questionable.