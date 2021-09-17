Patriots Stephon Gilmore is helping J.C. Jackson prepare for Jets top wideout Corey Davis Davis has had some success against the Patriots in the past. J.C. Jackson is receiving some tips from Stephon Gilmore. AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore won’t be on the field for the Patriots’ matchup against the Jets on Sunday, but he’s still getting involved in the preparation.

Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson shared that Gilmore’s helping him prepare for Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. Signing with the Jets this offseason after four seasons with the Titans, Davis put up a good performance in his Jets debut. He caught five passes for 97 yards along with two touchdowns in a loss to the Panthers.

Davis asserted himself as rookie quarterback Zack Wilson’s top target in Week 1. Even with Breshard Perriman and Keelan Cole expected to return to the lineup in Week 2, the Patriots are preparing for Davis to be the Jets’ top wideout again.

So, with Gilmore out, that means Jackson would likely get the top assignment.

“He’s a pretty good receiver,” Jackson told reporters of Davis on Friday. “He’s their go-to guy. He’s a playmaker, man. I can’t wait to guard him this week. And of course, I have been talking to Stephon Gilmore about how he played him, what’s his favorite routes and stuff like that. So I try to add some of those tips to my game.”

Davis has had some success against the Patriots in the past. In 2018, he caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a Titans blowout win over the Patriots with Gilmore covering him for much of that game.

The Patriots’ secondary shutdown Davis in their playoff matchup against the Titans in 2019, not allowing a single catch against him but still lost.

Jackson might be better suited for a matchup against Davis in Week 2 than going up against Perriman, who’s expected to be the Jets’ No. 2 receiver upon his return. In the first matchup between the Patriots and Jets in 2020, Perriman caught two touchdowns while being covered by Jackson, one of which included Perriman making an ankle-breaking move on Jackson to get open.

But Jackson and the Patriots are focused on 2021 and cleaning up their mistakes from Week 1’s loss to the Dolphins while preparing for the Jets. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his receivers attacked the Patriots’ secondary by using slant routes, acclimating 202 passing yards, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.

“We ain’t stressing [about covering slants]. We’ve been working on it all week, but there’s nothing to stress about. We’re going to practice and we’re going to get it done.”