Patriots Patriots reportedly sign Brian Hoyer to one-year deal Hoyer was on the Patriots' practice squad. New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Patriots are stabilizing their backup quarterback situation.

Brian Hoyer and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The move will elevate Hoyer from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.

Prior to Saturday’s news, Mac Jones has been the lone quarterback on the Patriots’ active roster since it was cut down to 53 players. Jarrett Stidham is on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out for at least the first six weeks of the season after having back surgery in July.

Hoyer was designated as a call-up from the practice squad prior to the Week 1 game against the Dolphins. Practice squad players can only be promoted to the gameday roster twice during the season.

Teams can promote two players from the practice squad roster to the gameday roster each week. Kicker Nick Folk will likely get called up again for Week 2 after Quinn Nordin was placed on injured reserve on Friday. If the Patriots indeed promote Folk, they might have to sign him like they did with Hoyer, or else they could lose him to waivers if they call him up a third time.

Hoyer’s in his 13th season and his third stint with the Patriots. He was first brought in to New England as an undrafted free agent in 2009, staying through the end of the 2011 season. He returned for the 2017 and 2018 seasons after the Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo. After a year with the Colts, Hoyer signed with the Patriots again in 2020, starting in the one game Cam Newton didn’t play.