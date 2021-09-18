Patriots Patriots rule Trent Brown out for Sunday’s game vs. Jets Brown is dealing with a calf injury that forced him to miss much of Week 1 against the Dolphins. Trent Brown's been ruled out for Sunday's game. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Patriots starting right tackle Trent Brown won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Jets, the team announced Saturday.

Brown was originally listed as questionable to play with a calf injury, but the Patriots downgraded him to out before heading to New York.

Brown appeared to first deal with the injury this season in Week 1 against the Dolphins, failing to return to play after the Patriots’ first possession. The injury kept Brown out of the first two practices of the week. But Brown did return to practice on Friday as a limited participant, leaving some hope he could play this weekend.

When Brown went down against the Dolphins, second-year offensive lineman Justin Herron originally played in his place. Not long after Herron committed a holding penalty though, he was replaced by Yasir Durant, whom the Patriots traded for in late August.

Brown joins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and kicker Quinn Nordin as players who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Tight end Jonnu Smith, tackle Yodny Cajuste, and linebacker Ronnie Perkins are all questionable.