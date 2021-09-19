Patriots ‘He brings a lot there’: Bill Belichick praised Mac Jones’s competitiveness The Patriots' coach also said he was "proud" of how the team bounced back after losing in Week 1. Bill Belichick before the Patriots-Jets Week 2 matchup. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Following the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick credited the response from his players following a narrow season-opening loss to the Dolphins a week ago.

“I’m proud of our football team today,” said Belichick in the postgame press conference. “You know I thought these guys came back and really worked hard all week and I thought we made some improvement on what we did last week.

“We still obviously have a ways to go,” Belichick added, “a lot of things that we could do better. But I thought we did a lot of things better.”

One player who typified the Patriots’ turnaround in Week 2 was running back Damien Harris. After fumbling on a crucial fourth quarter possession in the loss to Miami, Harris rebounded with with a solid day against the Jets, including a highlight-worthy 26-yard touchdown.

Advertisement:

“Damien’s one of our hardest working players,” said Belichick. “He worked hard this week, prepared hard. He’s pretty consistent.”

Asked about Mac Jones’s ability to not only play quarterback (going 22-30 for a 186 yards passing) but to help push Harris over the goal-line, as well as throw a block on a later end-around, Belichick said he “likes Mac’s competitiveness.”

“He brings a lot there,” the Patriots’ coach added of his rookie quarterback.

And Jones wasn’t the only rookie quarterback Belichick complimented.

“Wilson made some pretty impressive throws,” Belichick noted of the Jets’ quarterback. “That kid’s going to be a good player.

Advertisement:

“He is a good player,” Belichick quickly added.

Looking ahead to Week 3, when the Patriots host the Saints, Belichick said his team has a “big challenge on our hands.”

“We’ll enjoy this one for a little while,” he explained, “and then turn the page and move on.”