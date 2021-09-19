Patriots Watch Damien Harris ‘fighting every inch’ to score a highlight touchdown against the Jets "You might never see this season a better hard-earned run for six by a running back in the NFL." Damien Harris during the Patriots-Jets game. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Patriots took a 19-3 lead against the Jets in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup thanks to one of the best runs of the 2021 NFL season to this point.

New England running back Damien Harris ran through or around multiple New York defenders on his way for a 26-yard touchdown run:

“You might never see this season a better hard-earned run for six by a running back in the NFL,” said CBS announcer Kevin Harlan. “[A] twenty six-yard touchdown run, fighting every inch of the way, Damien Harris. That was beautiful.”

It was particularly difficult timing for the Jets, as it came just two plays removed from New York rookie quarterback Zach Wilson’s fourth interception of the day.