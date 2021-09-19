Patriots ‘Ghosts again?’ Kyle Van Noy offered thoughts on Zach Wilson’s struggles vs. Patriots The Patriots' defense used to call themselves "The Boogeymen." Quarterback Zach Wilson of the New York Jets passes the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy thinks Zach Wilson was seeing ghosts as the Patriots faced the Jets on Sunday.

Van Noy, who sat out Sunday’s game with a throat injury, took to Twitter to chuckle about the opposing team’s rookie quarterback, who struggled mightily against the Patriots’ defense.

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

Wilson threw four interceptions, facing pressure from the Patriots’ defense throughout the afternoon.

Van Noy also shouted out Damien Harris, whose fumble may have cost the Patriots a victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Harris scored a touchdown and recorded a 26-yard run.

Damien Harris you a dawg!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

It remains unclear how long Van Noy will be out with his injury.

Advertisement:

In 2019, the Patriots’ defense called themselves “the Boogeymen,” referencing how badly they scared opponents. Sam Darnold — then the quarterback of the Jets — once admitted mic’d up on live TV that he too was seeing ghosts against the Patriots’ defense.

Sam Darnold is mic’d up and he came to the sidelines and said, “I’m seeing ghosts.”



(Via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MoM6Rkmo5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 22, 2019

Then-cornerback Jason McCourty liked the nickname “Boogeymen.”

“If it allows them to play the way they’re playing right now, I’m all for whatever nickname they come up with,” he said at the time. “Boogeymen, whatever the case it may be, it’s good as long as it consists of the way they’re playing right now.”

Advertisement:

His brother Devin wasn’t so sure.

“I’m going to continue to make fun of them for that,” Devin McCourty said. “We just play football man. We got a lot of guys born in the eighties, we’re not into all that.”