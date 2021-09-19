Patriots Patriots vs. Jets Week 2 live blog: Battle of the Rookie QBs Follow the action as Mac Jones's New England Patriots take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in a battle of rookie quarterbacks. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (left) and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots have won 18 of their last 20 regular-season games against the New York Jets and haven’t lost to their division rivals in a non-overtime game since 2015.



So it’s no surprise they’re favored to beat the Jets again despite a tough loss to the Dolphins last Sunday.



Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will bid for his first NFL win in his first matchup against Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.



Follow Boston.com’s live blog for all of Sunday’s action.

First quarter

1:04 p.m.: Patriots catch a break there as Kendrick Bourne gets the ball ripped out of his hands before the referees blew the whistle. But the play can’t be reviewed because Bourne’s forward progress was ruled to have stopped, so the offense keeps the ball.

Not a welcome sight for a New England team that fumbled four times last week.

Also, Yasir Durant is indeed starting at right tackle.

Pre-game

1:03 p.m.: The Jets win the toss and defer until the second half. Mac Jones and the Patriots will start with the ball.

12:53 p.m.: The Patriots have taken the field before kickoff. Notably, Mac Jones has been among the first few players to lead them out of the tunnel for the second straight week — an interesting sign of respect for a rookie, even if he is the quarterback.

Mac Jones and Adrian Phillips led the Patriots out of the tunnel to a chorus of boos. It's almost game time. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2021

12:29 p.m.: CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reports Yasir Durant is manning the right tackle position with the starting offensive line in walkthroughs, indicating he will start in place of the injured Trent Brown against the Jets.

Durant took over for Justin Herron, who struggled in relief of Brown, late in the game last Sunday and didn’t allow any pressures in his limited time on the field.

It’s quite a leap for the second-year player who just came to the Patriots from the Chiefs via trade during roster cut-downs. Durant will likely get a lot of work against Jets edge rusher Jonathan Franklin-Myers today.

11:55 a.m.: Devin Asiasi not playing against the Jets also suggests Jonnu Smith, who was listed on the injury report late in the week, should be good to go this week.

Though the Patriots listed him as questionable after making him a limited participant in practice starting on Thursday, he seemed to be moving normally in the sessions media got to see.

Perhaps the designation was merely a precaution, especially after the big fall he took against the Dolphins when he got upended on a catch-and-run inside the red zone. Either way, the Patriots seem fine with relying solely on Smith and Henry as their tight ends for the moment.

11:45 p.m.: One notable name not on the Patriots’ inactive list stands a good chance of seeing some action Sunday: backup tackle Yodny Cajuste.

The third-year swing tackle missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury but practiced (albeit with limited participation) all week ahead of the Jets game.

If not for that injury, it’s possible Cajuste, not Justin Herron, could’ve been the first tackle off the bench when Trent Brown went down after the first series given how well Cajuste played during the preseason.

Yasir Durant was the one taking reps with the “first-team” offensive line during the media-access portions of practice this week, making him a strong candidate to start the game at right tackle in Brown’s place. But don’t sleep on Cajuste finally getting some run against the Jets.

11:36 a.m.: The Patriots officially released their list of inactives for Sunday’s game, with big right tackle Trent Brown the biggest name (literally).

Both Brown (calf) and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy (throat) were ruled out of the Jets game early after Brown only practiced once this week and Van Noy missed practice entirely.

The other inactives: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Ronnie Perkins, DB Shaun Wade, and TE Devin Asiasi.

Stevenson’s redshirt was expected after his fumble and pass-protection troubles last week. J.J. Taylor will get a big chance to show what he can do against New York.

11:32 p.m.: Jets receivers Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder will both be out today, headlining the team’s inactive list. Mims, who had a big catch last week from Zach Wilson, would be a healthy scratch while Crowder will not play due to a groin injury.

WR Keelan Cole is set to make his Jets debut in #NEvsNYJ



📰 https://t.co/OOf4UqBuR3 pic.twitter.com/kxYG72T1Eo — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2021

The news could mean a lot more targets for Corey Davis, Keelan Cole and explosive rookie Elijah Moore, who struggled in his first NFL action last week.