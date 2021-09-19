3 takeaways as Patriots slog to win over outmatched Jets

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Ugly wins count, too.
That’s about all you can say about a day when the Patriots offense sputtered for much of the day but the defense dominated the Jets en route to a 25-6 victory.
New England’s secondary, led by J.C. Jackson, picked Jets rookie Zach Wilson’s pocket four times and simply wouldn’t let New York get anything meaningful going on Sunday.
On the other side of the ball, it was the Patriots’ running backs, especially Damien Harris, who willed the Patriots to the points they got.
But while they’ll take the win, the offense has a lot of questions to answer heading into a non-conference tilt with the New Orleans Saints next weekend and the beast of a matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that lies beyond.
Here are a few takeaways from the game.
New England’s defenders talked all week about sticking to receivers and not falling asleep at the wheel with the rocket-armed Zach Wilson slinging the ball for the Jets.
Their vigilance paid off big-time Sunday.
It started with Jackson popping a throw over the middle intended for Corey Davis into the air and snagging it as it got tipped around by Patriots defenders.
Wilson’s very next throw on the ensuing possession went through Davis’s hands and got swiped by a diving Adrian Phillips, who continues a stellar start to the season.
Jackson later stepped in front of a sideline throw intended for rookie receiver Elijah Moore for his second pick of the day, and Devin McCourty got possibly the easiest interception of his career on an errant deep throw early in the third quarter.
The No. 2 overall pick has never been shy about trusting his arm, which means defenses will frequently have chances to get their hands on football. The Patriots seemingly never missed an opportunity to make a play on Sunday.
“You make plays and your teammates feed off of you,” Jackson said after the game. “That’s what defense is all about. Don’t wait around to make plays.”
Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams also had pass breakups on the day.
As much as people wanted Jones to air it out against the Jets defense, that simply didn’t happen Sunday.
Jones finished the game 22-of-30 passing for 186 yards, which will be forgiven to an extent since he managed to take care of the ball while his counterpart, Wilson, did not. (Jones did, however, have an ugly deep throw to Bourne that should’ve been picked, though it would’ve been wiped out by a neutral zone infraction anyway.)
But on the whole, this is the kind of offensive performance that only works when you’re playing a bad team.
The Patriots converted just 3-of-12 third-down attempts and scored on just one of their three red-zone trips, making them just 2-for-7 in that department so far this year. Whether it’s because of play-calling, receivers not getting open, pressure in his face or just him checking the ball down, Jones has not yet attempted a throw into the end zone this year. That’s not ideal.
The offense also has major problems at right tackle without Trent Brown as the offensive line allowed four sacks and seven hits overall on Jones. The rookie taking 16 hits through two games probably has something to do with his 6.76 yards per pass attempt thus far.
Interim starter Yasir Durant got benched after allowing three of those snaps himself, and Justin Herron, who was first off the bench to relieve him, got hurt shortly after coming into the game.
But lest you think it’s merely a problem with one position on the line, Isaiah Wynn also gave up a pressure on the Jets’ first sack of the day by safety Marcus Maye.
New England can’t reach the heights it wants to offensively if it can’t protect Jones long enough for him to even feel comfortable looking down the field, let alone throwing the ball. Both the Jets and Dolphins realized this and threw pressure at the Patriots, with New York blitzing more than its scouting report suggested it would.
The difference was the Dolphins were competent enough offensively to score two touchdowns and not turn the ball over four times. The Jets weren’t.
The Patriots need to pick up their offensive game against better opponents, like the Buccaneers team they’ll face in two weeks, or this will be a long, painful year for Mac Jones.
Fortunately, the Patriots have some really good running backs to take the pressure off the passing game.
James White showed off what he can do both as a receiver and runner on the Patriots’ first touchdown drive, getting things going with a 28-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass before punching it in himself from seven yards out for the team’s only red-zone score of the day.
Harris, meanwhile, had the afternoon’s best play: a bulldozing, inspiring touchdown run from 26 yards out in which he ran through no less than seven tackle attempts to get into the end zone.
He wasn’t about to be denied after a week where all anyone could talk about was his game-losing fumble in Week 1 against Miami. That’s how you rebound from a big mistake.
“Any time you touch the ball, you want to get it in the box,” Harris said of his big run. “It was a great play. Everyone was blocking their butts off…it was just great to have that moment with the team. Everybody was feeling the energy.”
The numbers weren’t amazing for the backs — Harris averaged just 3.9 yards per carry (16 attempts for 62 yards) while White had 65 yards from scrimmage in total (45 receiving, 25 rushing). But when the offense needed a play, those two got it done.
This is looking a lot more like the 2001 Patriots offense when Tom Brady took over than people expected. But sometimes, having a strong defense and good running back play can be enough to win you games, especially against bad teams.
Sunday was one of those games.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.