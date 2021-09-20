Patriots Boomer Esiason says Mac Jones would be No. 1 pick in NFL redraft "I think everybody sees that." New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

At this point, the hype around Mac Jones isn’t just coming from inside the house: Even analysts from outside New England believe he could have been the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

On Monday, Boomer Esiason — the Hall-of-Fame 14-year NFL veteran — went on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show and told the hosts that he believes the Patriots rookie would go No. 1 if teams could do the draft over again.

“I think everybody sees that,” Esiason said.

That, of course, is a pretty controversial statement this early in the season. Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, was considered a generational talent. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson struggled Sunday against the Patriots, but his task is significantly harder given the lack of talent on his team. Justin Fields just played his first downs for the Bears on Sunday. Trey Lance is yet to play.

Still, Jones has undeniably been the best of his peers to date. In 69 pass attempts, he has thrown zero interceptions and boasts a completion percentage of 73.9 within the Patriots’ offense. If it wasn’t for running back Damien Harris’ costly fumble in the first game, Jones might be at the helm of a 2-0 Patriots team.

Esiason admitted the Patriots’ system is at least partly responsible for Jones’ success.

“He’s in the perfect offense,” Esiason said. “Again, you have to remember that Jacksonville is starting over. The Jets are starting over. Trey Lance is sitting on the bench just waiting for Jimmy Garoppolo to go down eventually. I think in the situation these quarterbacks find themselves in, Mac is in the best situation for a young quarterback to be supported by his team, by his coaching staff.

“Josh McDaniels these last two weeks, if you ask me, dealing with a novice quarterback and playing the way Mac has played, completing about 75 percent of his passes, deserves a lot of credit for getting him to not try to do too much.”

So is it too early to anoint Jones the No. 1 pick? Almost certainly, particularly if you ask Jones — the rookie criticized his own ball security and his reads after Sunday’s 25-6 win over the Jets.

Still, ask his teammates and you might get a different answer.

“He’s not trying to do too much, he’s not trying to be somebody that’s created by the media,” Devin McCourty said after Monday’s game. “He just comes in and does his job.”