Patriots Watch Patriots locker room celebrate first win of the year over the Jets "Awww yeah!" Patriots running back Damien Harris is pictured with a celebrating quarterback Mac Jones following his spectacular 26-yard third quarter touchdown run. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots never trailed against the Jets in their 25-6 victory on Sunday, and the team posted a video to Twitter on Monday of a satisfied Patriots locker room celebrating its first win of the year.

As players filtered in, they exchanged handshakes each other, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

The video captured a portion of Belichick’s post-game remarks.

"How do we feel about the first victory of the year?!"



Awww yeah 💯 pic.twitter.com/QwXQhsBv82 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2021

“Good news is we can still play better,” Belichick said, to cheers of approval from the rest of the locker room. “We can still play better. We had a better week of practice, played better situational football. We gotta keep grinding on that, keep building on it. Did a good job taking the ball away, did a good job protecting it.

Advertisement:

“Good job running hard, Damien,” he added to Damien Harris, whose touchdown at the start of the second half was perhaps the highlight of the day.

“Hell yeah,” a player said, as the team applauded Harris. Harris’s fumble in Week 1 was the major turning point in the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins.

Belichick continued, shouting out kicker Nick Folk who “banged them through the uprights.” Then he noted how difficult the Patriots’ job is against the Saints in Week 3.

“This is a good football team and a good situational team,” Belichick said. “So enjoy this one. You deserve it, you earned it. You outplayed them all the way through from start to finish, and we can work harder and play better. That’s what we’re going to do. Play and coach better.

Advertisement:

“Let’s build off this one. Good job fellas. Way to bounce back. Good job going on the road.”

Matthew Slater then took over for Belichick.

“This process requires us to be in the now at all times,” Slater said. “Whether it’s on the practice field, in the weight room, in the meeting room, play-by-play, staying in the now.”

Then he concluded with a familiar chant.

“How do we feel about the first victory of the year?” he shouted.

“Aww yeah!” his teammates responded.

The Patriots take on the Saints at Foxborough on Sunday at 1 p.m.