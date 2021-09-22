Patriots TikTok user has hilarious reaction to Zach Wilson’s interception against the Patriots "If there's one play that sums up the New York Jets, this one has to be it." Quarterback Zach Wilson of the New York Jets passes the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

How bad were the Jets against the Patriots? A young Tik Tok user — td.sports –posted a funny video after the Patriots’ 25-6 victory that broke down the film of one of Zach Wilson’s interceptions.

“ If there’s one play that sums up the New York Jets,” the user said, “this one has to be it.”

The user went on to point out several glaring flaws. A Patriots player was winning the race to Wilson off the edge. Another was being held illegally by a member of the Jets’ offensive lineman. A third charged toward Wilson untouched.

“This Jets dude is being pancaked on the ground,” the user wrote, poking at the screen with a pen.

The user then noted two Jets linemen blocking nobody.

“We have these two idiots standing over here like ‘Yo, what are we doing here?’ ‘I don’t know, let’s just stand here,'” the user said. “We have 78 touching his own lineman. On top of that, we have two receivers with zero separation, and the cherry on top has to be Zach Wilson throwing this pick.”

As the ball bounced up in the air and the Patriots came up with it, the user added that Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has “no hops.”

Wilson threw four interceptions against the Patriots on Sunday, including two on his first two throws of the game.

Still, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expressed confidence Wilson will be “a really good player.”

“Rookie quarterbacks — it’s what I told him after the game — we have to just continue to get better,” Jones said. “It’s just part of the game. Our defense is really good, it’s a tough defense to go against. I’ve gone against them in practice and probably thrown a lot of picks too, so, it sucks. Zach’s going to be a great player and he’s a really hard worker and he kept his head up and we just had some brief words there.”

The Patriots take on the Saints in Foxborough on Sunday at 1 p.m.