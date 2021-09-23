Patriots Julian Edelman feels like a kid with divorced parents watching Tom Brady vs. Patriots "Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight?" In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 file photo New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gives a post-game interview. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman doesn’t quite know what to think watching the only NFL team he ever played for take on Tom Brady, his primary quarterback during his time in New England.

Edelman, who will be honored at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Saints, said he’s cheering for the Patriots and “little Mac” Jones to come out on top, but he said watching the Patriots vs. Brady will be strange.

“It’s definitely going be weird,” Edelman said. “It’s like going to a family barbecue … and you’re the step kid. Or you’re like the kid who has divorced parents and your mom and dad are there. And you don’t know how to react. Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight? So it’s going to be interesting but I’m excited. Who’s not excited for it? It’s going to be an exciting game.”

Edelman retired last season, citing injury issues in a video on Twitter. The 232nd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, he played 11 seasons in New England and amassed 36 touchdowns and 6,822 yards as a receiver.

“I’ve had so many memories here, it will be very cool to see the fans,” Edelman said. “You forget that last year, how important and how electric and energizing the fans [are to] the stadium. My last game we didn’t play in front of anybody, so it’s gonna be a fun experience and I’m looking forward for my little girl and my family to be able to see it.”

Edelman likes what he’s seen from the Patriots this season, particularly Mac Jones.

“I’ve seen his progression each and every week,” Edelman said. “He’s been playing pretty well. I know that he hasn’t lit up the scoreboard and all that but you can see that baby steps are progressing and I’m excited for the coaches and the team to keep that going, that improvement and see what he’s really made of.

“Thus far, he’s been looking good, there’s going to be some bumps in the road, we’ll see how he reacts. I like his demeanor and I think he’s a stud and I’m looking forward to seeing him this week in person.”

How does Edelman expect to feel on the field at Foxborough one more time?

“Emotional,” Edelman said. “It’s definitely going to hit my soul. I really haven’t seen anyone so it’s going to be interesting. I don’t know what to really expect. I’m an emotional guy. We’ll see if I can hold it up.”