Patriots 'We're focused on the Saints': Bill Belichick doesn't directly respond to Alex Guerrero's criticism Guerrero criticized Belichick for how he treated Tom Brady in the quarterback's final years with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick’s coaching style came under fire this week when Tom Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, criticized the coach’s treatment of Brady in his final years in New England.

On Friday, Belichick had his first chance to publicly respond to the comments. The Patriots coach decided to avoid giving a direct answer.

“I appreciate the question,” Belichick said when asked about Guerrero’s comments. “I know there’s a lot of interest for obvious reasons in next week’s game, but we’re focused on the Saints here, and on Monday we’ll get to next week.”

In an interview with The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Guerrero said he thinks Belichick “was still trying to treat [Brady] like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted.”

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently,” Guerrero said. “And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who’s spent his entire 12-year NFL career in New England, said he thinks players get different treatment from Belichick.

“I remember hearing Jimmy Johnson speak my rookie year. He came to visit, and said every player will be treated fair, but not exactly the same,” McCourty told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday. “Even if you take away age, I think each player is treated differently, because of experience, because of what you lean off of from a signal-caller standpoint, like the quarterback position, middle linebacker, safeties, different guys on special teams, whether it’s the kicker or long-snapper. I think everyone is treated differently based on what the team is counted on to do, and what the head coach needs from you and expects from you.”

Guerrero wasn’t the only person in Brady’s circle to take a shot at Belichick this week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., also criticized Belichick for how he treated his son.

“Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw [50] touchdowns,” Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. “I think that’s a pretty good year.”

Brady makes his return to Foxborough next Sunday, Oct. 3, when the Patriots host the Buccaneers.