Patriots Trent Brown, Josh Uche questionable for Patriots vs. Saints Adrian Phillips is also questionable, while Damien Harris was a full participant at Friday's practice. Trent Brown played just one series against Miami and was inactive vs. the Jets.

A few key Patriots players’ statuses for Sunday’s game against the Saints are in question.

Tackle Trent Brown, safety Adrian Phillips, and linebacker Josh Uche are all listed as questionable.

Brown, who’s dealing with a calf injury, missed Week 2 against the Jets and most of Week 1. He was a limited participant at all three practices this week. The Patriots’ starting right tackle was originally listed as questionable on the final injury report prior to the Jets game, but he was ruled out a day prior. Yasir Durant started in his place but was pulled for Justin Herron after allowing three sacks.

Phillips didn’t practice on Thursday and Friday due to a non-injury-related reason. Phillips recorded an interception in last week’s win over the Jets.

Uche was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury. He was limited at Friday’s practice. The second-year linebacker’s gotten off to an impressive start to the season, recording three sacks in two games.

In positive news for the Patriots, starting running back Damien Harris was upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice and should be good to go for Sunday. Harris was limited in the first two practices this week due to a finger injury.

Linebacker Matt Judon was also upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice, making it likely he plays on Sunday. Judon missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday due to a knee injury.

Finally, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was a full participant at all three practices this week after missing Week 2 due to a throat injury.

For the Saints, starting center Erik McCoy (calf) is ruled out for Sunday’s game. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is expected to go after missing last week’s game against the Panthers.