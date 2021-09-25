Patriots Antonio Brown is the ‘most hated’ NFL player in Massachusetts, study finds Tom Brady is the "most hated" player in 36 states. Antonio Brown is the "most hated" player in all six New England states, a study found. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown isn’t well-liked in the state he briefly called home.

Brown is the “most hated” NFL player in Massachusetts, according to a study done by BetOnline. The gambling website conducted the study based on over 170,000 geotagged tweets that combined players’ names and negative phrases. The study found that Brown was also the “most hated” player in the five other New England states.

Brown’s brief tenure with the Patriots in 2019 was filled with controversy and legal trouble. Three days after signing with the Patriots, Brown’s personal trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit against Brown alleging the receiver sexually assaulted her three times. Less than a week later, a second woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct. After Brown sent intimidating text messages to the second woman following her accusation, the Patriots released Brown just 13 days after signing him.

In January 2020, just four months after his time with the Patriots, Brown received felony charges of battery and burglary after he and an accomplice attacked a moving truck at his home. Brown pleaded no contest to those charges and received two years of probation. After serving an eight-game suspension by the NFL at the start of the 2020 season, Brown signed with the Buccaneers, where he still plays.

Tom Brady is the “most hated” player in the NFL with 36 states having him as their “most hated” player, including New York and every state west of Texas. Brown’s six states were the second-most in the study. Aaron Rodgers (four), Baker Mayfield (two), Deshaun Watson (one), and Jameis Winston (one) were also found to be the “most hated” players in other states.

Here’s the full state-by-state breakdown:

According to this, Tom Brady is the “most hated” NFL player in 36 states. Antonio Brown (6), Aaron Rodgers (4), Baker Mayfield (2), Deshaun Watson (1) and Jameis Winston (1) are also “hated.” pic.twitter.com/5YCTTVk8A5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 24, 2021