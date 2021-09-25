Patriots Taking a look at player prop bets in Sunday’s Patriots-Saints game The Patriots are three-point favorites to win Sunday's game. Mac Jones and Damien Harris project to have solid perfomances against the Saints, according to oddsmakers. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots look to get their second win of the season on Sunday when the Saints come to Foxborough. Like New England, New Orleans is also 1-1 on the season, and considering the situations both teams are in, Sunday’s game appears to be a near-even matchup on paper.

As of Saturday, the Patriots are three-point favorites. Here are some player prop bets, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The quarterbacks

Mac Jones over/unders: 242.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing touchdowns, 0.5 interceptions, 22.5 completions, 31.5 attempts.

The over/unders set for Mac Jones fall nearly in line with his stat averages through the first two weeks. Jones threw for 186 yards against the Jets last week after throwing for 281 yards in Week 1, giving him a 233.5 passing yards per game average. In terms of passing yards allowed, the Saints had polarizing performances through the first two weeks. They gave Aaron Rodgers fits in Week 1, allowing him to throw just 133 yards (Jordan Love threw for 68 in relief), but they allowed 305 passing yards to Sam Darnold last week.

The oddsmakers also expect another efficient day for Jones. The completions and attempts over/unders project for Jones to complete 71.4 percent of his passes, which is actually lower than his completion percentages in the first two games of this season (74.4 and 73.3 percent, respectively). They also expect Jones to be clean with the ball again, but the Saints have three interceptions through their first two games, intercepting Rodgers twice.

Jones only has one passing touchdown this season, and with the Patriots rushing into the endzone for two touchdowns last week, getting more than 1.5 might be tough. The Saints did allow two touchdown passes to Darnold last week, though.

Jameis Winston over/unders: 212.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing touchdowns, 0.5 interceptions, 18.5 completions, 28.5 attempts.

Like the Saints passing defense, Jameis Winston has had a pair of performances on different ends of the spectrum. However, he’s had a relatively low amount of passing yards in each game. In Week 1, Winston threw for 148 yards and followed that up with a 111-yard performance against the Panthers. The Patriots hold one of the best passing defenses in the early part of the season. Tua Tagovailoa had 202 passing yards against them in Week 1 and Zach Wilson had 210 yards against them last week.

As for passing touchdowns, Winston had five against the Packers but didn’t have any against the Panthers. He did run one in, though. The Patriots didn’t allow any touchdowns against the Jets and allowed Tagovailoa to pass and run for a touchdown in Week 1.

After a clean turnover performance in Week 1, Winston threw two interceptions last week. In 2019, his last season as a full-time starter, Winston threw for 30 interceptions. Going up against a Patriots defense that had four picks last week, it wouldn’t be a shock if Winston had another multi-interception day.

Running backs

Damien Harris: 59.5 rushing yards, 6.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +125. Multiple touchdowns: +750.

Damien Harris didn’t follow up his 100-yard Week 1 performance with another century mark game (rushing for 62 yards), but he did have an exciting 26-yard touchdown run against the Jets. That was actually just his third rushing touchdown over the last two seasons, but with Cam Newton not around this season, it should be expected Harris gets more red zone opportunities this season.

The Saints’ run defense has been solid to start the season. They allowed just 43 yards to the Packers in Week 1 and Christian McCaffrey mustered up only 72 yards on 24 carries last week. So, it appears Harris has a tough task ahead of him.

Alvin Kamara: 57.5 rushing yards, 4.5 receptions, 33.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: -120. Multiple touchdowns: +450.

Alvin Kamara’s been the catalyst for the Saints’ offense for much of the last two seasons. However, he only had eight rushing yards on five carries against the Panthers last week after an 83-yard performance in Week 1.

The good news for Kamara is that the Patriots’ run defense is coming off a lackluster performance against the Jets, allowing 152 yards in Week 2.

Kamara also does a fair amount of damage in the passing game. Last season, he had at least 30 receiving yards in 10 games. But he hasn’t reached that mark in his last five games, including two playoff games from last season.

James White: 14.5 rushing yards, 4.5 receptions, 33.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +125. Multiple touchdowns: +750.

James White’s been an active part of the Patriots’ offense to start the season. In Week 2, he rushed for 20 yards and 45 receiving yards with a touchdown. His 12 catches are a team-high, too.

Receivers and tight ends

Nelson Agholor: 3.5 receptions, 44.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +260.

Jakobi Meyers: 4.5 receptions, 48.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +210.

Hunter Henry: 2.5 receptions, 27.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +290.

Jonnu Smith: 3.5 receptions, 30.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +240.

Outside of James White, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers have emerged as Mac Jones’s favorite targets. In Week 1, Agholor had five catches for 72 yards with a touchdown. He had a quieter performance in Week 2 (three catches for 21 yards).

Meyers has had at least four catches in his last six games. However, he’s still yet to find the endzone in his NFL career. With Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore returning for the Saints this weekend, either Agholor or Meyers might have a tough day ahead of them.

As for the tight ends, they’ve been relatively quiet in their first two games in New England. Smith has recorded at least four receptions though in his first two games while Henry has just five receptions for 72 yards to start the season. Neither tight end has shown, or has had much of a chance to show, their potential as a red zone threat like they did with their past teams.

Deonte Harris: 2.5 receptions, 25.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +290.

Marquez Callaway: 2.5 receptions, 34.5 receiving yards. Anytime touchdown scorer: +290.

The Saints’ wide receiver situation doesn’t look too pretty at the moment. All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas is currently on the physically unable to perform list while they had to let solid contributors in Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook walk this offseason.

Marquez Callaway looked like he could be a strong option to step up after the preseason he had. But he’s caught just three passes for 22 yards in the first two games.

Deonte Harris is the other Saints receiver who had some upside entering the season. He caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in Week 1. Outside of that, he only has two catches for 26 yards.