Patriots ‘We don’t ever want to be in that situation’: Bill Belichick on how the Patriots’ game plan fell apart "We had some chances, but in the end we just couldn't get it done." Bill Belichick walks off the field after the Patriots' 28-13 loss to the Saints. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Following the Patriots’ 28-13 defeat to the Saints on Sunday, Bill Belichick began the postgame press conference by acknowledging that his team had been outplayed.

“Give the Saints credit today,” Belichick told reporters. “They were certainly the better team.”

After the Patriots rallied from a 21-3 deficit to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, it appeared for a short time that New England was within striking distance of a comeback. Yet the Saints put together a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the following possession, effectively ending the game.

“We had some chances, but in the end we just couldn’t get it done,” said Belichick. “It’s disappointing, but there’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”

The Patriots averaged just 2.9 yards per carry on the ground, while the Saints defense managed to score 11 hits on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, along with two sacks. Asked about the offensive line, Belichick placed blame across the team.

“Today, we were just inconsistent in every area,” Belichick explained. “So we’ve got to just do a better job. [We’ll] go back and look at the film, make some some corrections. Obviously New Orleans is a good defense, but we’ve got to move the ball better than we did today. Play better defense, play better in the kicking game.”

After guiding the Patriots to the first win of his NFL career a week ago, Jones struggled against an unrelenting Saints pass rush. Playing from behind for most of the game, he was unable to generate consistent offense.

In the end, Jones finished the game completing 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

When a reporter asked what Belichick saw from Jones on his interceptions, the Patriots coach replied that it was “probably the same thing you saw.”

“When you’re behind and you have to throw every down, that’s never a good position to be in,” Belichick said of New England’s altered offensive game plan. “We don’t ever want to be in that situation.”

Looking ahead to Week 4 — with the anticipated return of Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium for a Buccaneers-Patriots matchup — Belichick was asked about what he expects from the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Well obviously they’re a good team,” Belichick offered. “Right now we’re just focused on New Orleans, looking at the film and make corrections on that. Then we’ll move on.”