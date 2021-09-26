Patriots Patriots’ James White ruled out against Saints with hip injury White went down after picking up the Patriots' first 1st-down conversion of the game. James White is carted off the field in the first half. AP

Patriots running back James White was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a hip injury and will not return.

The veteran back suffered the injury with the Patriots trailing 7-0 in the second quarter during a run off the left side that picked up a first down — the Patriots’ first conversion of the day. He then stayed down on the Saints sideline, appearing to hold his hip as he lay on the ground.

As White was loaded onto the cart, almost the entire Patriots sideline came to offer support to the longtime running back, who is one of the team’s longest-tenured players.

He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.