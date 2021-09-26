Patriots James White injury: What Patriots said after RB was carted off field vs. Saints "<meta charset="utf-8">The world could use some more James Whites." New England Patriots James White injured and taken off the field in a cart against the New Orleans Saints during second quarter NFL action at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff

Running back James White suffered a hip injury during the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday and didn’t return to action.

After the game, the Patriots had no update on either White’s injury or his prognosis. Bill Belichick said only that he saw White after the game and that “we’ll see” how long White misses.

“That definitely sucked to see him go down,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “We’re all behind him 100 percent, and he’s a team leader, and he’s a great team leader, and he’s a great Patriot. We all want to be, if we can, like James. He’s a big role model for me. I hope he’s okay, and thoughts and prayers to him and his family.”

White went down early in the second quarter after a six-yard run, tackled by Demario Davis. The eight-year veteran immediately grabbed at his right hip and didn’t get up. His teammates surrounded him, and he was eventually helped onto a cart and taken off the field.

Center David Andrews reiterated what both Jones and Belichick said about the uncertainty surrounding White’s injury.

“We don’t really know what happened, but you hate it and for a guy like that, who really does give his all to this team, day-in and day-out,” Andrews said. “The world could use some more James Whites.”

White averaged 3.6 yards per carry and 16 yards per game in the first two games of the season, as well as 7.8 yards per catch, seven receptions, and 49 yards per game as a receiver.

Brandon Bolden told the media that “y’all actually holding me up right now” — he hadn’t had a chance to talk to White after the game.

“When it’s one of the guys you run with, one of the guys who you train with, one of the guys that you bleed and sweat with, it kind of hits a little different,” Bolden, White’s fellow running back, said. “So prayers to him and hope he gets through it.”

White has spent all eight years of his career with the Patriots.

“I have always been a fan of him from just watching football throughout my life,” Kendrick Bourne said. “I’ve seen James since I was young and then meeting him in person, it was like, ‘wow he is who he looks like on TV.’ So, to lose him is crucial.”

“A lot of guys look up to James White,” Jakobi Meyers added. “I know I do.”