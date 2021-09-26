Patriots Live blog: Patriots-Saints updates from Gillette Stadium Live updates from Foxborough as the Patriots and Saints face off in Week 3. Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones hugs Josh McDaniels before they play the New Orleans Saints during NFL action at Gillette Stadium. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

The Patriots are looking to move to 2-1 on the season as they welcome the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

We’ll be updating live throughout the game. Follow along for updates.

Pats D solid to start — 1:06 p.m.

Excellent start for the Patriots’ defense there, as they bottled up Kamara nicely on that first drive — he had a pair of carries and just one yard. If New England wants to win this thing, Kamara has to be limited in his production. After the punt, the Patriots will take over a their own 26.

Pas win the toss, defer — 1:01 p.m.

Time for some football.

Highlights from Belichick’s pregame talk with Zolak — 12:55 p.m.

Here are a few of the notable moments from Bill Belichick’s pregame chat with Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Advertisement:

On Nick Folk and his work this year:

“Nick’s done a great job,. Especially last week in New York. It’s usually not a lot of wind in that stadium because it’s so high, but there was kind of a swirling wind the whole game. It was tough kicking conditions, and I I thought Nick did a good job of banging the ball right down the middle. He’s been very consistent for us — made some big kicks under pressure. He certainly kicked well against the Jets — all four of those field goals, they weren’t easy kicks.”

Advertisement:

On run defense being better: “Stout is part of it, but also, part of it is having the right gap control and playing with proper technique and all that. Again, kind of like the Miami game, we gave up a couple fo runs we shouldn’t have. We just have to coach and play it a little better. More consistency and make sure everybody knows exactly what they’re doing and just execute it better. Hopefully, we’ll continue to work on those and see if we can get it straightened out this week.”

Physicality does’t seem to be a problem in run defense: “Again, as we go through each week, hopefully, we’ll be able to improve our fits, timing. and just discipline in the running game. That’s really what it’s all about. But like I said, we just have to coach it better and play it better and play with more consistency, and that’s what we’re working on, and hopefully, we’ll be able to do that.”

Advertisement:

On the Saints and the respect he has for Sean Payton: “Sean does a great job, and he has an excellent staff there with Dennis Allen on defense and Darren Rizzi on special teams and Pete Carmichael, his offensive coordinator. Those guys all work well together. They’re well-coached, and play very good situational football. Fundamentally, they’re good and we know we’re going to have our hands full today, I have all the respect in the world for Sean Payton and the job he and his staff do down there. They’re always ready to go. We know we’ll have to play our best game of the season today.”

Advertisement:

Preparing for two QBs and what New Orleans offers on offense: “What you usually don’t face. You usually don’t see a team that uses two guys like that, and they’re quite different, as you mentioned. Although Winston is a pretty big, strong physical guy himself. Hill is fast, and they use him on some plays that require speed from the quarterback, like crack sweeps and things like that. They both throw a good deep ball, and I think the offense is just a little different with Hill in the game, when it comes to the quarterback runs that are a bigger part of their scheme with him. But it’s definitely a little bit of a challenge and an alertness thing. Sometimes, they’re both in there together, so you’re not sure which guy will play quarterback. That’s not a common problem, but one that the Saints will present to us, so it’s one of many things that Sean does that keeps you on your toes defensively. He makes sure you think and work and prepare and gives you a lot of different personnel groups and a lot of different looks, so communication and awareness will be important for us today.”

Advertisement:

On Julian Edelman Day — is there one Edelman moment that stand out for you? The catch in Super Bowl LI? “That’ll be up there. That’ll be up there. But you know, Julian is such a competitive guy. I think he’s one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached, in terms of mental toughness and physical toughness. He’d go in there and block anybody. He’d catch the ball and take a big hit. He could tackle he could block. He could return kicks. And he made a lot of big catches, either with his concentration or his skill and determination were just … he was just one of those throwback type of guys, Scott, like you guys have in Pittsburgh. I know he’s from California, but he was just one of those old football guys who just gets out there and keeps hustling and makes plays to help you win. And Julian did that for us in all three phases of the game. The really interesting thing about Julian was that he never played receiver or returned punts until he got here, The two primary positions he excelled in in the NFL, he didn’t even play them in college.”

Checking out the rest of the AFC East action today — 12:10 p.m.

WFT at Bills: Buffalo is looking to get to 2-1 against a Washington team that is still sort of figuring things out, especially at the quarterback position. I like the Bills here, but it won’t be easy for Josh Allen and Company.

Advertisement:

Jets at Broncos: I have a feeling people are sort of sleeping on Denver here, if that’s possible. New York is still a bit of a hot mess, so you take that into consideration. But if the Broncos can get to 3-0 to start the season, that should raise some eyebrows. (I think when you are talking long-term playoff chances for New England, it’s going to be teams like Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers that the Patriots are going to have to be most concerned about when it comes to fighting for a postseason spot.)

Advertisement:

Dolphins at Raiders: Like the Saints, I have to believe that the Dolphins aren’t as bad as what we saw in Week 2 vs. the Bills, and not as good as what they looked like in Week 1 against the Patriots. That being said, they are starting as backup quarterback on the road against the 2-0 Raiders. I love Jacoby Brissett — he was one of the best guys to talk to when he was here in New England — but I think Miami falls to 1-2 on the season today.

Predict the score — 11:54 a.m.

Predict the score — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) September 26, 2021

What no Trent Brown means for Pats — 11:42 a.m.

The following players are inactive Sunday for the Patriots:

Advertisement:

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) will miss his second consecutive game, which is a big blow to New England’s offensive line — the drop-off at the position from Brown to some of his backups is sizable. The Patriots could utilize another rotation at right tackle (more Yasir Durant?), and use extra bodies to help protect on that side as well. But it’s going to be interesting to see how New England handles protection on that side of the line.

Josh Uche showed up on the injury report late in the week with a back issue — he was limited on Friday, and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Patriots are relatively deep at linebacker, but they will miss Uche’s relentless motor when it comes to his pass-rushing skills.

Advertisement:

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week after his struggles in the opener. More work for the rest of the backfield, including Damien Harris, James White and J.J. Taylor.

Cornerback Shaun Wade, who was acquired just before the start of the regular season, is a healthy scratch again for New England. Not sure if it’s a numbers thing or the fact that he’s lagging behind when it comes to scheme. But he’ll sit this week, as Joejuan Williams and others will likely see time in his place.

Advertisement:

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is another healthy scratch — the rookie out of Oklahoma is part of a deep position, and based on what we’ve seen so far, he could be in for a redshirt rookie campaign. (Not that that’s a bad thing — it’s a path that several elite players took, including Trey Flowers and James White. Just part of being a talented but not-quite-ready youngster in New England.)

Wrapping up the healthy scratches is tight end Devin Asiasi. With Brown out, I would have thought that Asiasi had more of a chance to play in this one — they could certainly use some depth at tight end when it comes to pass protection. But the Patriots must feel confident in the health of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith here.

Advertisement:

Among the notables who are playing: Kyle Van Noy, who missed last week with a throat issue, Matt Judos, who was out of Wednesday practice with a knee injury, and Harris, who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a finger issue. All are active this afternoon.

What do the lines say? — 11:21 a.m.

The Patriots have stayed a three-point favorite for much of the week, and the line has held this morning. I think New England covers this afternoon, even with the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the New Orleans team (big win, followed by a blowout loss). The bigger question? The over/under, which has dropped from 46 or 47 to 42.5 as of Sunday morning. Likely a case of showing little faith in either quarterback taking some shots down the field. I still like the under today — even with the great weather.

Great weather today — 11:12 a.m.

It’s looking like it’s going to be a picture-perfect afternoon for football in Foxborough. According to our pals at weather.com, temps will be in the low 70s with a slight breeze out of the Northwest, and almost no chance of precipitation. Third straight game where the Patriots are getting good weather.

We have ourselves a picture perfect day for football in Foxborough. Foliage is coming…#Patriots pic.twitter.com/q0rI0mpqJK — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 26, 2021