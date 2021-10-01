Patriots ‘Of course not’: Bill Belichick believes he wouldn’t have had the same success without Tom Brady "We talked about that for two decades." Tom Brady and Bill Belichick shake hands. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers showdown approaches, the debate about who’s more responsible New England’s dynasty between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has inevitably intensified once again.

Neither party is – understandably – too into those sorts of cyclical conversations and is always quick to praise the other. When asked Friday whether he would have had the success he’s had with the Patriots if Brady weren’t the quarterback, Belichick provided a concise and clear answer.

“Of course not,” the head coach said.

A reporter followed up and asked what about having Brady in that partnership brought the Patriots over the top.

“We talked about that for two decades,” Belichick said. “I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback, to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”

Does Bill Belichick think he would have had the same level of success without Tom Brady?



"Of course not… I was very lucky to have Tom" pic.twitter.com/WvgwtB6IBl — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 1, 2021

Brady, in an ESPN clip shared Friday, said he often looks at talented, young players and wonders who’s going to mentor them to take their game to the next level.

Advertisement:

“I had Coach Belichick there to teach me,” Brady said. “Every Tuesday, we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup and their strengths and weaknesses, what we could attack, what he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw, so I could gain confidence and anticipate.”

"I had coach Belichick there to teach me." @TomBrady on his relationship with his former coach.



Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, coming next month to @ESPNPlus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rlGatGo9Yy — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2021