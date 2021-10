Patriots Here’s the weather forecast for the Patriots-Buccaneers ‘Sunday Night Football’ game What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chance of rain when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough Sunday night. Stew Milne / AP, File

National Weather Service: ‘The threat for showers will increase late Sun and particularly by Mon’

Sunday: “A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

Sunday night: “A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

[The Week Ahead] After a chilly start early Fri morning, temps will moderate into the weekend with highs back into the 70s. Dry weather will prevail Fri and Sat, but the threat for showers will increase late Sun and particularly by Mon. pic.twitter.com/KnNJwrQSxc — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 30, 2021

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘Steadier rain should hold off until later Sunday night’

#Patriots Forecast: More clouds will arrive from the north for kickoff, with a few light drops possible by the second half of the game. Steadier rain should hold off until later Sunday night. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/DXgJ2aytKz — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) October 1, 2021

🥶 A cool start in the 30s & 40s (for most) this AM, ahead of a mild & bright afternoon. High 68°.



🤗 Bright & dry Saturday, with showers/clouds north of Rte 2.



☔️ Those showers creep southward by Sunday PM, with a stronger chance of rain Sunday night thru Tuesday. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/57vt1EwhKb — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) October 1, 2021

Sunday football forecast: increasing clouds and likely dry. There is the chance for a brief spot shower, so make sure you check back for the latest! @boston25 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/FwPWKCpbxS — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) October 1, 2021

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Looks like rain’s gonna hold off for the tailgates. However, during the game, we’ll likely see some sprinkles or showers moving in.’

Chilly start, fantastic finish today. pic.twitter.com/GWkMfU01vs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 1, 2021