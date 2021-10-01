Patriots Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson among 8 Patriots questionable for game vs. Buccaneers Isaiah Wynn, Josh Uche, and Kyle Van Noy are also among those who are questionable. J.C. Jackson might miss Sunday's game. AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The Patriots’ injury report is starting to get longer.

Eight players were limited at Friday’s practice and are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Starting tackles Trent Brown (calf) and Isaiah Wynn (knee) are the only offensive players who are listed as questionable. Brown, who starts at right tackle, hasn’t seen game action since the opening drive of the season-opener against the Dolphins. In Brown’s absence, the Patriots’ offensive line has struggled, allowing two sacks and 11 quarterback hits in Week 3.

On defense, cornerback J.C. Jackson was added to the report with a knee injury. Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Josh Uche (back), and Kyle Van Noy (groin), plus safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), are all questionable. Of those players, only Uche missed last week’s game. Van Noy was held out of Week 2 due to a throat injury.

Kicker Nick Folk is also questionable due to a left knee injury. Folk kicks with his right leg. With Folk on the injury report, the Patriots brought in a pair of kickers to work out as their other kicker, Quinn Nordin, is on injured reserve. However, Folk is “trending toward playing” on Sunday, The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe reported.

Running back James White was officially placed on injured reserve, opening up a spot on the 53-man active roster. White suffered a hip sublexion in Week 3 that is expected to end his season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson was upgraded from a limited participant to a full participant on Friday.

For the Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful due to a rib injury. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is questionable with a shoulder injury. Running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean are out with knee injuries.