Patriots Rob Gronkowski returns to practice ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game Gronkowski had been held out of practice after suffering a rib injury last week. Rob Gronkowski missed a chunk of Sunday's Tampa Bay loss to the Rams after taking a big shot to the ribs during the third quarter. Harry How

While most eyes have been focused on the return of Tom Brady to Foxborough on Sunday, another all-time great’s return has been in question over the last couple days.

However, after missing two days of practice, it appears Rob Gronkowski is progressing to play Sunday night. The tight end returned to Buccaneers’ practice on Friday.

Gronkowski was held out of practice earlier in the week due to a rib injury he suffered last Sunday against the Rams. While Gronkowski was taken out of the game after suffering the injury, he did eventually return. X-rays on his ribs came back negative, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes Gronkowski will likely play on Sunday.

“There is no way that Rob Gronkowski is missing this game,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday.

“(He’s) likely going to play, because of course he is going to play. No way Gronk misses this. He actually came back in the game last weekend, another positive sign that he should be good to go this weekend,” Rapoport added.

From @GMFB: #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski hasn’t practiced with a rib injury… but do you think he’s missing THIS game? Plus, Antonio Brown (COVID) is back. pic.twitter.com/ncs2wFCt8l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

Gronkowski’s had a strong start to his second year in Tampa. Through three games, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards plus four receiving touchdowns, the most among tight ends across the league.

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul also returned to practice on Friday. Pierre-Paul’s dealt with a shoulder injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s game against the Rams.