Patriots You can bet on how Bill Belichick and Tom Brady interact following Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs game Sunday's game is expected to be the most bet on during the NFL regular season. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick shared several postgame embraces with the Patriots over the years. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

A lot of money is centering around Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough on Sunday night.

The average ticket price to get into Gillette Stadium is the most expensive for any regular-season game in Boston sports history. There’s also a lot of money being spent on the betting market for Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers game – so much so that Super Bowl-like prop bets have been created.

One of those special bets for Sunday’s game is how Bill Belichick and Brady will interact once the game ends. Here are those odds, via BetOnline.ag.

Brady and Belichick Shake Hands Only +200

Brady and Belichick Hug/Embrace Only +200

Advertisement:

Brady and Belichick Shake Hands AND Embrace/Hug +200

Brady and Belichick Don’t Touch Postgame +220

Brady and Belichick High Five Only +2000

Both Belichick and Brady have been at the center of memorable postgame interactions. In 2003, Belichick shared an awkward embrace with Bill Parcells following a Patriots-Cowboys game, which was the first time the two went head-to-head after Belichick’s unceremonious departure from the Jets.

Then there was of course the interactions Belichick had with Eric Mangini in the wake of Deflategate. While a new book reported that the two almost came to blows at an offseason event in 2008, both coaches always met at midfield after the game.

Advertisement:

As for Brady, he’s made headlines over the years for not shaking hands with the opposing quarterback following a loss. Following losses in Super Bowls XLII and LII, Brady didn’t congratulate the opposing quarterbacks, Eli Manning and Nick Foles, respectively. Opposing quarterbacks typically share a quick moment after each game.

Brady snubbed Foles again in 2020 after the Buccaneers lost to the Bears. He also didn’t shake Jared Goff’s hand after the Rams defeated the Buccaneers later in the season.

Other special prop bets on BetOnline.ag for Sunday’s game include an over/under for the number of viewers (currently set at 26.5 million), which will be shown first between Brady taking over for Bledsoe or Brady’s shirtless combine photo, and who will be shown first between Robert Kraft, Gisele Bündchen, and Julian Edelman.