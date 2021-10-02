Patriots Rob Gronkowski will reportedly miss Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game He has a lingering rib injury. Rob Gronkowski is off to a strong start this season. Kyusung Gong/AP Photo

Rob Gronkowski will not play Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Saturday afternoon that the Buccaneers’ tight end is not making the trip to New England due to a rib injury.

Gronkowski, who suffered the injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams, didn’t participate in practice this week and was listed as doubtful Friday. He has 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season.

Tom Brady will make his return, but it appears Gronkowski’s first trip to Gillette Stadium as a visitor will have to wait. Now perhaps Brady’s visit will finally get some attention.