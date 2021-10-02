Patriots Most of America is rooting for Tom Brady to beat Bill Belichick, study finds Only eight non-New England states are pulling for the Patriots. Tom Brady has most of America pulling for him Sunday. Mark LoMoglio

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Buccaneers-Patriots game Sunday night, several prominent NFL figures have given their take on the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate.

It turns out they’re not the only ones that have an opinion on the matter. Thirty-six of the 50 states are pulling for Brady and the Buccaneers to beat Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday, a study done by BetOnline.ag found.

As expected, all six of the New England states are rooting for the Patriots. Pennsylvania, Delaware, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, North Dakota, and New Mexico are the only non-New England states rooting for the Patriots. A couple of those states aren’t surprising, such as Louisiana, which is home to one of the Buccaneers’ top rivals in the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement:

The study was done by using geotagged Twitter data and hashtags (such as #GoBucs, #ForeverNE,#TeamBrady, #BucsNation,#TeamBelichick, and #GoPats) from last Sunday through Friday. Over 100,000 tweets were tracked in the study.

This map created by BetOnline used Twitter data over the past week to show who’s rooting for who on Sunday when the Bucs visit the Patriots.



Seems like Tom Brady and the Bucs are winning over the majority of the country. pic.twitter.com/iayehTha4L — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2021

The results of the recent study on Brady vs. Belichick are a bit surprising considering that a similar study done in September found Brady to be the most hated NFL player in 36 states. Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is the most hated player in all six New England states, the study done by BetOnline found.