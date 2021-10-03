Patriots Live updates: Tom Brady’s return to New England Updates from Foxborough as Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare to face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady walks into Gillette Stadium for the first time as an opponent. Getty Images

The moment is here.

Tom Brady will once again take the field at Gillette Stadium — this time as a member of the Buccaneers — tonight when Tampa Bay takes on Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

What does Belichick have up his sleeve? We’ll find out when the game kicks at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

We’ll be tracking the news and drama swirling around Foxborough and beyond all day. Follow along for live updates, and stick with us as the game begins.

Pats’ inactives — 7:02 p.m.

The following players are inactive Sunday night against the Buccaneers:

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is down for the third straight game with a calf issue. The big fella has been hampered by the injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Dolphins — his absence has been palpable, as New England has struggled to find consistent help a his position. I’ll be interested to see if the Patriots do some shuffling along the line and move Mike Onwenu from guard to right tackle and insert Teddy Karras at the right guard spot. But we shall see.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins is a healthy scratch — the youngster wasn’t on the injury report all week.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is also out, which will put more on the shoulders of veterans Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. Josh Uche is back after missing a week with a back issue, which is good news for New England.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams is another healthy scratch, but this could tell you more about the status of some of New England’s other defensive backs who were on and off the injury report all week, like J.C. Jackson. The guess? The Patriots feel pretty good about their depth at the position coming into this one. I’d expect a lot of work for Jonathan Jones in this one.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is another healthy scratch. The Ohio State product, who was acquired from the Ravens this past offseason, has yet to play in the regular season for New England.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a healthy scratch for a third straight week. The youngster got off to a rocky start with a fumble and some blitz pickup issues in the opener — at this stage, it might be a question of trust. With no James White or Stevenson in the backfield, it’ll mean a lot of work for Damien Harris and the rest of the remaining backs. (Maybe Brandon Bolden gets some more run this evening?)

Rounding out the healthy scratches is tight end Devin Asiasi. The youngster has yet to play in the regular season for New England. The thinking here is the Patriots feel good about the two vets at the position. It would be nice to see a true breakout game from one or both of them against the Buccaneers.

Among the notables who are active include Uche and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who will be seeing his first regular-season action of the year.

Bucs’ inactives — 6:55 p.m.

How have Pats done as home underdogs? — 6:41 p.m.

One of the biggest games of the year is here, and the bettors are ready. The Bucs have been a solid favorite all week, with a lot of outlets putting the line anywhere between 5 and 7 points, while the over/under has dropped from 50.5 to 49.5 over the week. Our pals at OddShark have a few good gambling stats, including the fact that New England is 5-1 straight-up in its last six as a home underdog, and Tampa is 1-4 straight up and against the spread in its last five “Sunday Night” contest. Makes you think that this game has the potential to be a little more competitive than many believe.

Rain in the forecast? — 6:32 p.m.

Tonight has the potential to be the first “weather game” of the season for the Patriots. Our pals at The Weather Channel are predicting a cool evening with temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a slight breeze out of the east and a better than 70 percent chance of precipitation as the night wears on.

Countdown to Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.

Chris Price here — with the shift to pregame, I’ll be steering the ship the rest of the way. Should be a fun one. We’ll have our usual pregame slate, which includes inactive analysis, the latest updates from the stadium, a peek at the weather, betting news, and our official pregame prediction.

Where will this game rank among Brady’s best at Gillette? — 6:21 p.m.

On to Cincinnati. Deflategate revenge. Tom Brady has had some epic nights at Gillette Stadium. Where might tonight’s compare? Christopher Price ranks the five best so far.

Brady is in the building — 5:46 p.m.

Check this out.@TomBrady saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/qkuEQdXJk5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2021

Are you looking for tickets? — 4:22 p.m.

Patriots running back James White headed to the IR this week after suffering a hip injury in the loss to the Saints.

It looks like he’s got a couple tickets to spare for tonight’s game.

I’ve got two tickets to the game tonight who wants them? — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 3, 2021

N’Keal Harry back from IR — 4:14 p.m.

The Patriots activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve on Saturday and the receiver should be active for Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers. Harry missed the first three games of the season because of a shoulder ailment suffered in the second exhibition game in Philadelphia.

New England had an open roster spot after placing White on IR Friday.

Harry put together a solid training camp before being derailed, developing a nice chemistry with Mac Jones and making several highlight catches.

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi said this past week that the 2019 first-round pick came into the summer with a plan.

“He came into training camp and said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna work, and I’m gonna grind, and I’m gonna do whatever is asked of me in this offense,’ ‘’ said Lombardi. “Whether that’s block, whether that’s be a threat down the field, whether that’s be a threat intermediate or whether that’s crack defensive ends. Whatever it may be.”

In addition to Harry, the Patriots elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.

— Jim McBride

Gronk reveals depth of injuries (including punctured lung) keeping him out Saturday — 12:25 p.m.

It takes a lot to keep Rob Gronkowski off the field, and the big tight end has more than a bruised rib; he revealed Sunday that he has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib, and a punctured lung,” injuries far worse than previously reported.

. @RobGronkowski tells me he actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2021

Gronkowski suffered the rib injury against the Rams last week after a hit to the midsection from Terrell Lewis, and was previously ruled out for Week 4 on Friday.

‘I wouldn’t change any of it,’ Brady says on NFL Countdown — 12:00 p.m.

Tom Brady sat down with “Sunday NFL Countdown” ahead of the game, and gave a little insight on his return to — and departure from — New England.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he didn’t even know where New England was before he arrived in Foxborough, but the Patriots became his family.

“It was 20 incredible years that shaped me and taught me so much about who I was,” Brady said, “what winning football, what a winning organization should look like.”

“I wouldn’t change any of it.”

Brady was asked about Bill Belichick, as much of the discourse in recent weeks (and recent years) has centered around the two pillars of the sport’s most successful dynasty.

“He’s obviously a great mentor,” Brady said. “Someone I learned so much from.”

The social media games begin — 11:10 a.m.

Tom Brady has stepped up his social media game since his departure from New England, and had a little more fun on Sunday morning ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Good to be back… pic.twitter.com/0euoXEdCv4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2021

According to Brady, it’s “Good to be back…” — even if the man is making the most out of music snippets to make his point.

Richard Sherman to start — 5:30 a.m.

Super Bowl champ Richard Sherman will reportedly start against the Patriots tonight after being signed by the Bucs earlier this week, NFL Network reports.

Tampa Bay needs help at cornerback after a slew of injuries.

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman, who only signed on Wednesday, is expected to start tonight vs. the #Patriots, sources say. Sherman picked up the defense faster than expected, and with some injuries at CB, he's slated to step right in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

The Bucs will be without Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN, who did not make the trip to New England after suffering fractured ribs last week against the Rams in a loss.