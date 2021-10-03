Patriots Photos: Fans cheering for — and against — Brady’s return to Gillette "Welcome home Tom." Amanda (left) and Andrew McCamy from Texas took a selfie outside the stadium before the game. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Tom Brady is back at Gillette Stadium.

With some fans rooting for Brady, and others rooting for the Patriots, the quarterback’s return was met with a mixture of cheers, honorary videos, and a decent amount of booing.

Here is what we’ve seen so far:

Fans cheer and take pictures of Tom Brady as he runs onto the field of Gillette Stadium prior to the game. Credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Dueling signs for Mac Jones and Tom Brady. Credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Two fans pose for a selfie wearing Bucs and Pats Brady jerseys. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff – Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Two fans wear the combined Buccaneer and Patriots jerseys of Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

A young fan holds a “Thanks T. Brady” sign outside Gillette Stadium. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Two Patriots fans hang a welcome banner at their tailgate for Brady. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

A pair of sisters wear Brady jerseys, one from New England and one from Tampa. Credit: AP Photo/Barry Wilner

Fans cheer for Brady at Gillette Stadium during pre-game warmups. Credit: Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots fans held up signs and chose to support their home team over the GOAT during the game. Credit: Jim Davis/Globe Staff