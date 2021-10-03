Patriots
Photos: Fans cheering for — and against — Brady’s return to Gillette
"Welcome home Tom."
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Tom Brady is back at Gillette Stadium.
With some fans rooting for Brady, and others rooting for the Patriots, the quarterback’s return was met with a mixture of cheers, honorary videos, and a decent amount of booing.
Here is what we’ve seen so far:
