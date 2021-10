Patriots Here’s the Patriots’ Tom Brady tribute video The video was shown before Brady took the field. Tom Brady during warmups before Buccaneers-Patriots. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Before Tom Brady jogged onto the field for the Buccaneers’ first possession on Sunday night, the Patriots welcomed him back with a montage of his greatest moments in New England.

Here’s the Patriots’ tribute video that was shown inside Gillette Stadium: