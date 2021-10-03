Patriots Watch as Tom Brady gets ovation from Patriots crowd in return Brady took the field to deafening cheers from Patriots fans and even gave one of his old New England coaches a hug before Sunday's game. Tom Brady interacts with the Gillette Stadium crowd.

If you had any doubts about how Tom Brady would be received in his return to Foxborough to face the Patriots, they were answered the moment he set foot on the field.

Brady took the field during warmups to a stirring reception from the Foxborough Faithful as he ran out of the visitors’ tunnel at Gillette Stadium for the first time in his Patriots career.

The crowd even broke into chants of “Brady, Brady!” for the former Patriots legend, who brought the franchise six Super Bowl titles before leaving in free agency last season.

Brady responded in kind, running the length of the field and delivering his patented first pump for the capacity crowd here to see his return.

Tom Brady arrives to a huge roar from the crowd already in their seats here. “BRA-DY… BRA-DY…” chants follow. pic.twitter.com/7k7EJ6DGB4 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 3, 2021

The quarterback also notably hugged Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — Brady’s old OC and quarterbacks coach — as he circled back toward his own sideline for warmups.