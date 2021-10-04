Patriots Antonio Brown calls time with Patriots ‘best experience of my life’ Antonio Brown breaks away from Jalen Mills after making a reception in the first half.





Antonio Brown spent about a week as a part of the New England Patriots, but it was quite a memorable one.

He signed with the team after getting cut by the Raiders in September 2019, and immediately, allegations came out accusing Brown of sexual assault and misconduct. He was released by the Patriots after playing in just one game.

Brown reunited with Tom Brady, who helped recruit him to New England, down in Tampa Bay last season.

Here’s what Brown had to say about his time with the Patriots.

On returning to New England:

“This is where it all started for me and Tom. I had an opportunity in 2019 to come here and be a part of a great organization like the Pats, to be able to be in this position two years later to be here, it’s definitely God’s plan.”

On Bill Belichick looking for him after the game and his time with the Patriots:

“It was the best experience of my life being here. Bill Belichick was one of the best coaches, preparing the players on the field and off the field, the discipline. I remember walking these hallways, walking around the building, going to practice, and it was amazing, being a player playing with him, seeing his preparation and the details and going over and making sure his team was prepared, and being able to talk to him after the game was an honor.

How his perspective has changed after initially being critical of Robert Kraft and the Patriots after they cut him:

“I’ve always had the ultimate most respect for RKK. I just think emotionally, I was going through my situation in ‘19 and being cut, and not knowing if my career would keep going. I think I was really emotional and reacting in a way that was immature. I’ve got nothing but the ultimate respect for RKK. Those guys (Kraft and Belichick) gave me a great opportunity to come here and continue my career and be able to be a part of a group, I’ll never take that for granted.”